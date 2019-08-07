Interest crossmenu Suzuki XL6 “warmed up” with the official photo
The debut of new items scheduled for August 21.
However, the Network now you can find official images Suzuki XL6.
The basis for Suzuki XL6 was the platform of popular MPV Suzuki Ertiga, however, in terms of equipment new crosswan still greater than his donor.
The leadership of the brand decided to take an off-road version Suzuki XL6 to the segment of premium cars. To implement this model even chose separate dealer network.
The new product boasts a three-row luxury cabin for six seats, while its exterior stands out among the competition with new grille and bumpers, upgraded optics, protective plastic body kit with fender flares, standard roof rails, as well as the original “foglights”.
In motion new crosswan from Suzuki brings a-liter petrol engine capacity of 105 horsepower 48-volt starter-generator and a proprietary recovery system.
A couple is either 5MKPP or a four-speed “automatic”. But this all-wheel drive models not allowed.