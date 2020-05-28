Interesting and useful weekend online event on may 29-31
The last weekend of spring in many States is available on the street. However, mass events and even travels anywhere, so the fun while still going on the Internet. We have collected a list of everything worth your attention. Choose!
So, to the people of new York city, we offer you to learn all the nuances of a startup, to learn the basics of financial management, as well as to go to online tour of the Louvre.
Miami’s residents can take a trip to Rome to practise English with native speakers and take the course “SEO for beginners”.
Losangelesca suggest to learn the basics of business communication, go to the online journey to Japan and to calm my nerves, listening to the course “Coronavirus: a case against panic”.
In the San Francisco Bay Area you can take a course in speed reading or the development of a sense of humor and also learn the basics of entrepreneurship during the training “Business for dummies
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
