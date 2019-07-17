Interesting facts and conspiracy theory in the United States celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
16 July 1969 the ship “Apollo-11” was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. President John Kennedy set the goal: send a man to the moon and return to Earth before the end of the decade — NASA’s requirement is fulfilled.
For the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the moon edition of BBC gathered 10 interesting facts about the American lunar missions.
1. Over the space program “Apollo 11” had about 400 thousand people.
2. The average age of the managers, who led the mission from Earth, was only 27 years old.
3. The crew rehearsed the final decrease in tens times. But the connection with the lunar module broke right before landing.
4. Neil Armstrong had 60 seconds to put the module on the surface of the moon.
5. During landing, the sensors showed that the fuel module will never be more than 17 seconds of flight. However, post-flight analysis showed that the fuel tanks of the landing stage was left 349 kg of propellant. This would be enough for 25 seconds of hovering, then left 20 seconds on engine start takeoff stage. As it turned out, the warning critically small remaining fuel caught fire ahead of time, because the fuel in the tanks started to dabble after Armstrong tipped the lunar module to fly over the crater. In all subsequent models of the lunar module tanks were installed additional partitions to avoid such errors of the instrument.
6. Pulse rate Armstrong at the final stage of planting has reached 150 beats per minute.
7. About 530 million people watched on TV for the first steps of Armstrong on the moon.
8. Taking advantage of a break in connection, Aldrin, as an elder of the Presbyterian Church, held on the moon a brief private Church service, after the Ordinance of the sacrament. It was originally planned that this event will be broadcast directly on the radio. But at the last moment NASA has abandoned this idea due to court proceedings initiated by the atheist Madalyn Murray O’hare. Armstrong took no part and did not partake. Aldrin had a little plastic box with a marching set of miniature chalice, host and wine, which he took in advance Websterscape Presbyterian Church in Houston. They were read In verse.15:5 from the gospel of John.
9. After the flight, Aldrin returned to the miniature chalice in Websters Church. Every year on the Sunday closest to July 20, local parishioners participate in the Liturgy of the Lunar Eucharist.
10. Neil Armstrong and buzz Aldrin spent on the moon 21 hours 36 minutes.
To boast that they have left their traces on the surface of the moon, may 12 astronauts:
- 21 July 1969 — Neil Armstrong and buzz Aldrin, they spent on the planet 21 hours 36 minutes (mission Apollo 11);
- November 19, 1969, Charles (Pete) Conrad and Alan Bean on the moon they spent 31 hours and 31 minutes (mission Apollo-12);
- 5 February 1971 — Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell spent on the Earth’s satellite 33 hours and 14 minutes (mission Apollo 14);
- 31 July 1971 — David Scott and James Irwin, they spent on the moon 66 hours and 55 minutes (mission Apollo 15);
- 21 April 1972 John young and Charles Duke spent on the planet 71 hours and 2 minutes (mission Apollo-16);
- 11 December 1972 — Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt stayed on the moon for 75 hours and 1 minutes (mission Apollo 17).
Despite several of these missions still don’t believe all that first landing was real. Many believe in the “Moon conspiracy” and consider landing performance.
An important argument for supporters of this theory was the death in 1967 three astronauts who were preparing for the first manned flight to the moon, but burned to death during a ground test a month before the scheduled start. They allegedly planned to tell the world the truth about the impending fraud, for which he was killed by U.S. authorities.
With the advent of the Internet and social networks, the number of supporters of this theory began to grow. Doubt they cause several facts.
The light sources
Reason for doubt: the Sun is the only light source in the photos from the lunar surface. Thus, all that is in shadow should be completely black. However, we can clearly see objects in the shade, and then somewhere over hid lighting.
Explanation: an Error hidden in the first statement. To see objects in shadows from the Sun, do need additional light sources but the lighting has nothing to do with it.
The fact that the Sun in these photos is not the only source of light. The sunlight reflected off the lunar surface and scattered in all directions, illuminating the objects located in the shade. So we can see them.
Starless sky
Reason for doubt: on Any photo or video of the landing crew, we don’t see stars, though in the absence of atmosphere they must Shine even brighter than on Earth. It is obvious that the filming done in the pavilion.
Explanation: the whole thing in a short exposure. Whether it is a little longer, the stars would have been visible well — but would be lost themselves astronauts.
The brightness and detail of the picture depends on the amount of light captured on the tape. If not, the photo will turn dark; if too much overexposed.
Regulate the amount of light in two ways: by the opening width of the lens (aperture) and the time during which it remains open (shutter speed). It’s especially hard to take pictures when foreground and background are very different in luminance.
Where is the crater and where is the dust?
Reason for doubt: When landing the lunar module “eagle” was to leave an impact crater in the loose lunar soil, but in the photo there is no crater under the ship is not visible. In addition, rising from the impact dust had to settle on the supports of the module, but it is not.
Explanation: let’s Not forget that lunar gravity is about six times smaller than the earth — and therefore the effect of the shot there is much less than we imagine based on experience.
Directly in front of the module touch down at a speed of approximately 15 cm per second, and landing at the end was so soft that the astronauts did not even realize at what moment it touched the surface.
Usual terrestrial views mislead us about the dust. We know that when you launch missiles or hit small ground the dust scatters in all directions.
However, on Earth it carries the flow of air, and the moon is no atmosphere. The result of the lunar dust the top layer of soil was disturbed only where it touched the pillars themselves or exhausts of jet engines, flown apart in hand on a ballistic trajectory, and she was physically unable to “settle”.
The ripples on the flag
Reason for doubt: the US Flag, set by astronaut buzz Aldrin, flying like the wind. But on the moon, as noted above, there is no air and therefore cannot be the wind. It is obvious that the scene was shot on Earth.
Explanation: Air on the moon do not, therefore, the upper edge of the cloth holds the horizontal rod — otherwise it would instantly hanging off.
This rod was folding, but after landing a sliding mechanism stuck a little, and stretch the cloth to its full length, the astronauts did not happen. That is why the fabric doesn’t look stretched and it is obvious sbaret.
Let’s air on the moon there, but the waves there has not been canceled — and every movement of the metal pole to which is attached the cloth is transmitted to the panel and causes it to fluctuate.
Soil samples
Reason for doubt: the Fragments of rocks of extraterrestrial origin, which the astronauts demonstrated as evidence of his landing on the moon, not necessarily brought out — it may be collected in the Antarctic meteorites that came to Earth themselves.
Explanation: In the Antarctic really is sometimes possible to find a small stone fragments ejected from the lunar surface with powerful blows of asteroids and spacecraft ever to visit the Earth — however, not so much.
The astronauts brought back to Earth with a total of 382 kg of samples of lunar rocks (in six visits).
The rocks studied not only American scientists, but also their colleagues from around the world — including Russia, Japan and China. They could easily detect a fake, but came to the conclusion that the soil is identical in composition with the samples, previously found in Antarctica. There is one important difference.
When passing through the dense layers of the atmosphere meteors melted from the friction. On the rocks brought back by NASA astronauts, no such traces — and thus, they could not have come from outer space alone.