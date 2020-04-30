Interesting geometry and a journey through Venice: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (may 1-3)
What: the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa in Egypt
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more:the Underground catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa in the South-Western outskirts of Alexandria represent the largest Roman cemetery in the city. The structure belonging to the I-II centuries ad, was discovered in 1900 with the development of a stone quarry. Originally the catacombs were intended for one family, but they subsequently rebuilt and expanded.
Take a stroll through the corridors of the old cemetery from the comfort of home.
Cost: free
What: Course “entertaining geometry”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course — introduction to elementary topics of school geometry. What axiom different from a theorem? How geometry explains the basic concepts of point, ray, line segment? After completing the course the pupils and their parents will understand the basics of this discipline, learn not to confuse the different theoretical facts and, most importantly, not be afraid of geometry.
The course will be useful to students in grades 6-8, their parents, teachers and leading math circles.
Cost: free
What: English for journalists
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course at the University of Pennsylvania was established with the support of the Department of education and cultural relations of the United States and Office of the English language. It is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism.
In the study course you will consider print and digital media through readings and lectures, expand vocabulary and improve reading skills, conduct research, develop local and world news.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
What: guide to the trees of Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Central Park in new York is one of the most famous parks in the world. Here love to spend time with both locals and tourists alike. But how much do they know about this amazing place? If they know, for example, that the Park has more than 18 thousand trees — from the American beech to cherry Yoshino.
Find out more about nature Park in the guide tree, which contains photos and interesting facts about the different types of plants.
Cost: free
What: tour of Venice
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Venice is an amazing city that attracts millions of tourists annually from around the world. It is famous for its canals and numerous bridges, gondoliers and carnival celebrations, architectural monuments and rich collections of works of art.
Now Venice is closed for tourists. However, nobody cancelled the tour! So don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through one of the most romantic cities on the planet, he has not yet gone under water (they say that very soon it can happen).
Cost: free
What: Buckingham Palace in the UK
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: As in a real visit to Buckingham Palace, the online tours are available to the public only some part of it. Google Arts&Culture has developed a detailed virtual tour of Buckingham Palace and State Rooms with dozens of beautiful dresses from famous designers.
Visit an online tour is available at the link.
Cost: free
What: a Course about the problems of the modern world
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is the author’s course of Professor School of advanced studies Daskin drama. In the examples of Japanese anime and manga he reviews the problem of the relationship of environmental and technology pictures of the world. The course is taught in English, each video has a Russian subtitles.
Primarily the course will be of interest to students, applicants, and students interested in cultural anthropology, and the interdisciplinary sociological studies of contemporary Japanese art, anime.
Special skills for passing the course is not required.
All materials available on this page.
Cost: free
What: the Online-stream of life red pandas
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Oklahoma city Zoo is famous for its impressive wildlife, but you can visit it not always. Fortunately, the installed zoo Red Panda Cam, which allows to observe the most popular inhabitants of the Park directly from the house.
Live stream you will meet a delightful family of four pandas who play, sleep and have fun.
Online broadcast is available at this link.
Cost: free
What: the national Park “dry Tortugas” in the United States
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national Park “dry Tortugas” (Florida) is located on the territory of the archipelago of the seven coral reefs along with surrounding shoals. Park can be reached only by boat or seaplane, or the Internet. Visitors are greeted by a built in the XIX century Fort Jefferson.
In the Park you can enjoy the natural wonders, including coral reefs and Islands teeming with marine and animal worlds.
Cost: free
What: Sydney harbour in Australia
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Sydney harbour (Sydney Harbour) – body of water of natural origin in Australia, attracting tourists with its unique beauty. The harbour extends for 240 km along the shoreline and 54 square meters on the water, creating an amazing landscape: blue sea, clouds floating across the clear sky, ferries, steadily moving through the waves.
On its territory there are the sights of Sydney, which have become calling cards of Australia: the Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera house, admired its uniqueness and beauty, as Australians and tourists from around the world.
Stunning views of Sydney harbour offer here.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
