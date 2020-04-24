‘Interesting test’: trump has offered to do sick COVID-19 injection sanitizer
During a briefing at the White house about the coronavirus, which discussed the results of a new study about the benefits of sunlight and humidity to reduce the threat of coronavirus, the US President Donald trump proposed to introduce disinfectants to patients infected with the coronavirus. This writes CBS News.
Trump remarked, saying that he saw the hand sanitizer “kills COVID-19 for a minute,” and asked, “is there a way to do something similar by injecting inside”.
“I saw sanitizer kills it (the virus. — Ed.) in a minute. One minute. Is there a way we can do something similar — inside injection or other cleaning? It would be interesting to check it out,” said trump.
However, he added that he is not the doctor, but he “got something here,” and pointed to his head.
Dr. William Bryan, head of the Department of science and technology in the Department of homeland security immediately dismissed the President’s idea, saying that it was not seen.
What do the doctors say
The idea of using disinfectants it met sharp criticism from the medical community.
“If something works outside the body, it should not enter inside the body where it can cause serious damage, explained chief medical correspondent Dr. John Lapuk and added: the Last thing you want is someone to hear this kind of statement, and then, heavily ill, he said, “I’ll just try””.
Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox hospital hill new York, said: “It would be incredibly dangerous to enter inside any chemical substances or disinfectants for the treatment of coronavirus. There is absolutely no medical reason to do it.”
John Balmes, a pulmonologist at the hospital in San Francisco (CA), stressed that “the inhalation of chlorine bleach will be harmful to the lungs. The Airways and lungs should not be exposed to even spray disinfectant”.
How did the manufacturers of sanitizers
Commercial companies often prefer not to engage in public debate with Donald trump, but in this case, the disinfectants manufacturers do not stay aside and urged not to use their products inside.
Company RB, the manufacturer of Lysol sanitizer, issued a statement which stressed that the injection of disinfectants unsafe: “due to recent speculation in social networks at RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) asked whether the internal introduction of disinfectants suitable for study or use as a treatment for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Under no circumstances will our disinfectants can be introduced into the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other means)”.
“Our disinfectants and hygiene products should be used only for the purposes and in accordance with the instructions,” warned the company.
To apologize after the statements of the President even had the Agency on emergency situations in Washington state. On Twitter they wrote, what not to eat capsule or Tide to introduce the disinfectant into the body: “Just don’t aggravate the situation” cited by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
Agency for environmental protection also said that bleach should be used for cleaning surfaces at home, not in the human body.
“Never use any product from the List N (list of disinfectants of the Agency for use against SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19) inside,” wrote the Agency.
“This is all sarcasm”
Raised by the statement of the President of hype, raise a number of questions to him at the next press conference. Answering journalists ‘ questions about his statement trump said, “I sarcastically asked such a question to doctors to reporters, just to see what happens.”
The use of ultraviolet light or powerful light
At the same press conference, trump has offered to consider using for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 UV irradiation of the internal organs, writes the BBC.
“Now, suppose we irradiate the body with light, whether ultraviolet or just a very powerful light, the President said, referring to Dr. Deborah birx, the coordinator of the response to the coronavirus in the White house. — You said you have not tested this option, but will do it.”
He quoted the conversation, he said earlier with Dr. birx in which the President proposed “to deliver light inside the body through the skin or the other way,” and the physician responded that “this option will check”.
“Sounds interesting!” summed up trump.
What was the reaction in the White house
“President trump have repeatedly said that regarding the treatment of coronavirus Americans need to consult with doctors. This idea he has underlined in yesterday’s briefing,” — said the press Secretary of the White house Keighley Makanani.
“The media is irresponsible to throw up the words of the President of the trump out of context and take out the negativity in the headlines”, she added.
IMPORTANT! Disinfectants are hazardous substances and if ingested, can be poisonous. Even the exterior exposure can be hazardous to skin, eyes and respiratory system.
