Interior electric Volkswagen ID.3 showed in the video
The hatchback will receive a digital clean-up and the voice assistant.
Company Volkswagen has published a video in which they partially declassified the interior design electric hatchback ID.3. In particular, it can be seen mounted on the steering column clean-up and digital display infotainment system.
On the virtual panel will display the speed data on the operation of electronic security systems, tip the navigation system and the selected mode of operation of the transmission. Its selector is located to the right of the display is a small swivel lever with a separate button Parking. Control of all vehicle functions imposed on the Central screen, under it is the touch slider temperature control and quick access buttons to the climate settings, assistance systems and selection of driving modes. In addition, part of the Volkswagen ID.3 will be the voice assistant that understands natural speech and is activated when the Hello request ID.
The architecture of the instrument panel Volkswagen ID.3 is very similar to the concept of Seat el-Born. “Spaniard” has the same digital “tidy” and the same Central display.
According to the beginning of June, Volkswagen has received more than 30 thousand pre-orders for the electric hatchback. You can place an order in 29 countries of Europe, but only one version — ID.3 First Edition with battery with a capacity of 55 kilowatt-hours and pre-paid two thousand kilowatt hours at the charging stations IONITY and public terminals connected to the network, We Charge.