Intermittent fasting may prevent inflammation of the tissues
Fasting is one of the most traditional and common practices in almost every culture in the world, with which people can strongly and with increased efficiency to improve digestion and regulate weight. However, not all people can fast for quite a long time, which leads to the need for some modification of fasting as such – so there was the concept of “intermittent fasting” in which one abstains from food for only a few hours a day. A new study from the scientific journal Cell shed light on some of the features and benefits of this type of fasting.
Experts who initiated the study for quite a long time watched for several thousand patients, some of whom had abstained from eating for more than a day, and the other part a little less. The result was that in less than a day of intermittent fasting enough to start the process of autophagy in the body – the process by which the immune system “cleans” the old and damaged cells and replaces them with new ones.
However, research data also show that intermittent fasting can have long-term positive properties that are also associated with this process – for example, over slow cellular aging in General and the decrease in the specific volume of white blood cells, which are known to be directly associated with the risk to earn or that inflammation, which is especially important for people suffering from diseases of the stomach.
Thus, intermittent fasting at the moment, time seems to be one of the most effective and interesting ways to regulate cell division and aging and also to start the process of autophagy – however, a team of scientists have yet to conduct some additional research on this, because still a lot of unanswered questions remains lying on the surface. So you should wait for the second phase of the study. (27.08)