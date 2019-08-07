International reserves of Ukraine have reached a six-year high
International reserves of Ukraine in July increased by $1.2 billion and as of 1 August totaled $21 million 840,13
This is the highest figure since July 2013, when reserves exceeded $22.7 billion, according to data of the National Bank.
The change in the volume of currency reserves in July was due to three main factors:
- favorable situation on the currency market helped to replenish reserves for a total of $1,271 billion; $405,2 million bought in the course of the intervention for choosing the best course and another $865,9 million at a uniform rate.
- the costs of servicing and repayment of debt in the amount of $1,019 billion, almost fully compensated for by placement of foreign currency bonds domestic Treasury bonds ($1,006 billion)
- revaluation of financial instruments had reduced their cost of $56.6 million
The NBU reported that the amount of international reserves cover 3.4 months of the future import, which is sufficient for fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations and current operations of the government and the National Bank.
