Internet for the poor. Why the rich refuse to smartphones
The fundamental difference PC and mobile devices in what they are doing with your time and your attention
Your smartphone never sleeps.
If you are asked what you prefer to get around in the evening — a mobile device or desktop computer, you most likely will prefer a mobile device. If you prefer the desktop, it will almost certainly be work-related. You may process images, work with large sets of data, write and/or edit text, code drive — all it is simply impossible to do on your smartphone. People who are not tied to the computer in professional activities, usually choose mobile devices for relaxation, reading, social networks, and others.
It is clear: the smartphone has all the essential and it is needed all fits in your pocket. Many users are almost sure that the computer is the wild ancestor of the smartphone, and the smartphone is the next stage of evolution after desktop. Like when a computer occupied an entire building, and then all began to fit in a small box, and this box is now replaced by a delicate thing the size of a palm.
In fairness I should say that everything is exactly the opposite: if the computer really took the whole house (then the floor, then a room and then a box), now it covers the whole planet and the next outer orbit. And our devices — smartphones or desktop podstolny boxes are just separate nodes and devices of the I / o to a single global server, which provides the Internet.
This clarification does not change the fact that those whose work is not connected with the desktop computer, as mentioned above, prefer smartphone. As a point of access to everything in the world it is more convenient.
Smartphones seem to be “step in evolution”, because they are, in fact, made a small revolution in what is called “access”. But it is not the miniaturization of the device and even in his mobility. And that with their help, access has become truly democratic — smartphones, turned into a mass product, raised the question of the need for mass access to the Internet led to the explosive growth in the market of Internet products and services.
Gone are the days when the computer was a sign of high income and prestige. As those, however, when this symptom was mobile phone. But do not jump to conclusions. Between rich and poor is still no equality — smartphones are not only called them, but brought this ever-social division in the new notes.
As found recently, the Pew Research center, the number of Americans who prefer to access the Internet with your smartphone, has increased dramatically in recent years. The study showed that people with higher income and education still prefer to have home access to broadband high-speed Internet, while people with lower income and without University degrees are more likely to use mobile Internet. This separation there are many reasons — including the fact that the more prestigious areas are covered by the companies-providers of broadband Internet much more readily than “black” and “Latin” neighborhoods. But most of those who use only a smartphone, claims that it suits them.
That “the smartphone is for the poor”, says a lot. Less written and said about the fact that “desktop computer is for the rich.” Or rather, about the fundamental difference that exists between the two types of devices ostensibly designed for the same.
No, of course not for the same. Just after a few decades of the digital revolution was that the majority of the population computer (not only desktop, but also laptop) is not so necessary. The idea that more recently — ten years ago — might seem seditious. There is a difference between the two types of devices. There is a difference between the people who need them or don’t need. This difference is not reduced to the level of income or education. Although it is still about inequality.
This inequality is not so much possibilities, so many desires. Not as much profit as freedom. Computer is a workhorse, while the smartphone is designed for entertainment. The computer is a tool that we use. Smartphone — a device that owns us and uses us.
The fundamental difference PC and mobile devices in what they are doing with your time and your attention. If the PC can “turn away and soar”, the main task of the smartphone is to hold your attention completely and undividedly. He will do everything that you are unable to focus on one thing. And you don’t come to mind to do with your smartphone is something “unnatural”, that will make him be quiet and not distract you for quite a long time.
The PC belongs to you — simply because you can get him to shut up and stay out of your life, while you for him do not see. Smartphone you can disconnect. For many reasons — starting with the fact that it’s a phone, alarm clock, credit card and chat with the school. Smartphone lives its own mysterious life, included in the global network of it something updates (often without your approval), something-sends (most of the time you don’t know what and where), informs you about the letters, updates in applications about the received message. Attracts your attention, how can oriwa it from what you are currently doing. Your attention is too valuable a resource to give you the opportunity to dispose of them at its discretion.
The smartphone owns 100% of your time and attention, while doing it at your expense — even when he does nothing, he lives his rich inner life, perfected in the ways of attracting your attention. You never wondered why the battery goes down so fast, even when you hardly ever use it? He just never sleeps. With him you are always online. With him you don’t need to remember — it will remind you. No need to get bored — he will take you. No need to search — it will find you. You don’t even need to choose — he knows your tastes and he serves if not the best option, it is quite tolerable. While it protects you from surprises — including, from unexpected discoveries. And it deprives the rest — including for work.
The smartphone takes more than it gives, and in this sense, it rather should be compared with the TV than with a computer. Television is also the thing attracts your attention, gradually taking you from something, on what you’re trying to concentrate. You don’t even notice — or so you think. But even in the TV you can, collecting all the will in a fist, to make a decision about the trip. With a smartphone this will not work: “being in touch” — a sacred duty of the modern man. From the TV — and PC — you can just drift away. But smartphone you will take.
The smartphone connects you from anywhere on earth with the world. But more and more this relationship is less symmetrical. Your opportunity to do something with a smartphone is much less than the ability of the smartphone and its present owners to do something with your life. It makes your life easier, makes it more predictable, but it takes more from you than it gives you. And what he gives you — mainly the illusion. The collection of personal information — and all devices leader is really a smartphone with any other object you do not have such intimate contact helps to clarify what illusions are you best.
In this, as there would be nothing terrible — our life is stuffed with illusions, so it was long before smartphones. But never illusions do not play the same role in the social division. Completely focusing my life in the smartphone, we condemn ourselves to a happy, serene devouring consumer goods, we allow them to wield an unknown someone who knows us better than ourselves and manipulates us so that we ourselves squealing with delight. A good survival strategy for the ruling class, who now are the people owning technologies: while the poor satisfied with their existence, they are completely safe.
These people, mostly, don’t use smartphones themselves, worrying about their personal data, and limit their children, caring about their development. They prefer the computer because it can help you earn money while how to use their smartphone to spend. They prefer computer, because it can work as a smartphone, on the contrary, will not allow you to focus on work tasks, lower efficiency (and therefore income), but will allow someone to “bite” a piece of your attention and increase your income at your expense. In General, the mobile — for the poor. Not just for those who have a low income, but for those who are not looking for more. It’s not so much the inequality of income or opportunities, how many aspirations.
And this, of course, the question of power. PC technology that you own or at least can own. It is a tool that is unable to absorb all your time and attention. Even if you are a geek, ready to drive code for 16 hours a day, and or the gamer who won’t sleep until all will not be killed, will you ever lean back and distracted. At any time you can click the button and to be sure, pull the power — and freedom.
With a smartphone this will not work. The smartphone creates a completely different understanding of “freedom” — “freedom of access”. A perfectly acceptable substitution for most of the population of the planet.