Internet for the whole world: that will change the global satellite providers
In 2019, held its first large-scale test systems, able to turn our idea about Internet access. If now we are tied to mobile operators or wireless providers, you will soon be able to access from space at any point of the Earth through a global satellite Internet providers. Of course, if their projects prove the viability in practice.
As written Now, an American entrepreneur Elon Musk has recently demonstrated the first tweet, sent via the network to the global Internet access Starlink:
Later it became known that the first customer of Starlink will be the U.S. air force. The tests in 2018, a transport aircraft C-12 connect to networks with a speed of 610 Mbit/s, said in SpaceX, the aerospace company behind the Starlink.
The project Mask is not unique. The nearest competitor – British OneWeb (in Russia against the draft was made by the FSB; OneWeb claims that its work in Russia was not forbidden, and the company itself withdrew the application to modify it in accordance with the new requirements of laws of the Russian Federation). Slightly more distant competitors American Project Kuiper from Amazon or the Russian “Sphere”, which should replace in part the Internet of the cancelled project “Ether”. New developments in this field have stated and Facebook.
Network via satellite
The idea of the Internet from orbit is not new and now available in many countries. In the 2000s the post-Soviet space was circulated unilateral satellite Internet (only receives data), required for some, albeit slow link transfer – for example, from the mobile operator.
Later came the available volume user two-way satellite kits that no additional channels are not necessary: they work both on reception and on transmission. In Russia, for example, such services are offered by operators of satellite TV (“NTV Plus”, “Tricolor”) and other companies.
Satellite Internet on this technology will be useful mostly only where different to go online is impossible or too slow. In other places, he can not seriously compete with cable or mobile Internet.
Satellite providers for this technology require the installation of expensive and bulky hardware (usually the diameter of the antenna is 75 cm), and, most importantly, such access is doomed by the laws of physics on the large delay of the signal (ping): in tens or hundreds of times more than conventional fixed providers. This means that problems can occur during video calls, online games and other applications that are sensitive to the signal delay.
To remove them will not work, because everything depends on the distance and the speed of propagation of radio waves: the signal from the satellite in geostationary orbit (35 786 km above sea level) to user it is necessary to overcome more than 140 000 km round-trip (the route user->satellite->ground center->satellite->user), and that without delay land provider download satellites and terrestrial channels. In the end ping of satellite Internet that may be walking in a wide range, for example, 500 to 5000 MS. From cable operators, the figure usually does not exceed 40 MS.
Limited and coverage areas of the satellites, and if you want mobility, then the Internet is not only a super-expensive, but very slow: about a thousand times slower than 3G. Mobile mobile satellite Internet systems provided by the emergency satellite communication (through them work “satellite phones”) that are initially under high speed data transmission is not designed.
To solve the problem
Existing solutions to many problems. But a new global system promises to overcome all limitations through the use of thousands of cheap satellites in low orbits: 500-1500 km. due to this and delays should be reduced, and the cost-complexity of equipment. It might be interesting not only mass individual subscribers, but also, for example, the adjudicator and the airlines to provide Internet on Board will be easier and faster.
While closest to the start of commercial operation – projects and Starlink OneWeb, both companies have already launched into low orbit test satellites (60, Starlink and 6 from OneWeb) and say they are ready to go to mass runs.
Starlink plans to use more than 11 thousand satellites on the first two stages. This is very much now on different orbits of officially registered UN total 5293 object. According to the American Society of concerned scientists, the Earth’s orbit are only 2062 current companion (by March 2019).
Starlink and OneWeb
Representatives running in 2015 Starlink project space company SpaceX, say they are ready to the beginning of mass deployment: left to run 4365 satellites for the first phase of the project and the 7518 for the second phase. They will be at the height of 550-1325 Each of the satellites weighs about 227 kg, supplied with a set of radios and engine on krypton.
On the launching of thousands of satellites will take years (2027 – a preliminary deadline set by the U.S. regulator in the field of communications, FCC). But according to representatives of Starlink, they will be ready to provide services to customers in the United States in 2020. Musk said that the basic coverage of the country will need 400 satellites, for medium quality – 800. Next year the company plans to produce 24 run – if each rocket, as before, will carry 60 satellites, it means the orbit 1440 objects.
In October of 2019, it became known that SpaceX has applied to the international telecommunication Union on the allocation of frequencies for another 30 000 satellites at altitudes 328-580 km.
Such a huge number of objects will not remain in space forever: after completion of the work, in five or six years, the satellites will be out of orbit and burn up in the atmosphere, according to the company.
The closest competitor Starlink – OneWeb firm with headquarters in London. It started in 2014 under the name WorldVu. While her plans are more modest: the company plans to launch 650 satellites into orbit 1200 km Running is less than the hundredth part of them.
OneWeb has already begun to manufacture satellite modems. They are designed for speeds up to 400 Mbps (downlink) and 30 Mbps (transmission). According to the results of tests of the first satellites, the company has talked about speeds in excess of 400 Mbps and a latency of only 40 MS, which is comparable to current cable and mobile Internet access.
The first customers will be OneWeb telecommunications companies: British Talia and Italian Intermatica. Among investors aviakontserna Airbus Group, Qualcomm and the Virgin Group.
In the dark
On the sore areas real time and prices – clarity is not enough. Although Starlink promises to start working in 2020, and OneWeb in 2021, it is difficult to understand how realistic this is.
Successful testing of a small satellite groups does not mean quality work mass groupings, moreover, none of the companies have not yet started to run them in large quantities. OneWeb plans to start mass starts from December 2019 on the Russian Soyuz: 35-40 moons in a month. Following the launch Starlink from SpaceX was scheduled for 17 October, but was postponed.
Not known and the actual rate of production satellites: at the end of July OneWeb opened a factory in the USA, which peak should produce two satellites per day. But when this task will be performed is not specified.
In question and the timing of global services: SpaceX is going to negotiate with each country separately, and OneWeb is already doing, but not always successfully.
Russia may be the only example of a country that is blocking the distribution of global satellite providers. The questions arise, what will happen on the territory of these countries with equipment Starlink/OneWeb and other systems. Commercial Internet access in their territory would be impossible, but it is unknown how they will be implemented bans on illegally imported from other countries satellite modems. Satellite signals can be muted, but it’s almost impossible to do throughout the big country.
Even less clear with the prices. And SpaceX and OneWeb promise to make satellite Internet available, but no company has not announced yet neither the likely cost of the subscriber terminal or tariff plans.
OneWeb founder Greg Wyler in January said that the company aims to reach the price of $200-300 for a set of satellite equipment. Millions of Americans are paying $80 a month for “crap” on the Internet, said recently the head of SpaceX Gwynn of Shotwell. She did not specify at what price you will offer the Internet connection her company.
Existing satellite solutions in the US, are offered at approximately $50-60 per month for the basic package.