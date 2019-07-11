Internet funny kitten scared of their owners

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

Интернет рассмешил котенок, который напугал своих хозяев

Kitty defended a treat that turned into an absolute evil. And its roar is proof of that.

Little fluffy seals only looks the epitome of cuteness: you never know at what point inside the caudate adorable Wake up an absolute evil, able to crush all living things. And inanimate — is also, reports twizz.ru.

Kitty from Japan, about which speech will go, has become a star of Twitter thanks to their obsession with treat for cats Ciao Churu. The owner has published a video in which he is so reluctant to part with almost no packaging from snacks, even scary. Especially from the sounds he makes.

Here he writes under the video hostess: I was attacked by a beast. In Ciao Churu is something that turned a three-month kitten into a beast.

The video appeared on Twitter on July 1 and during that time, it was viewed more than 4 million people.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.