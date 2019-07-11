Internet funny kitten scared of their owners
Kitty defended a treat that turned into an absolute evil. And its roar is proof of that.
Little fluffy seals only looks the epitome of cuteness: you never know at what point inside the caudate adorable Wake up an absolute evil, able to crush all living things. And inanimate — is also, reports twizz.ru.
Kitty from Japan, about which speech will go, has become a star of Twitter thanks to their obsession with treat for cats Ciao Churu. The owner has published a video in which he is so reluctant to part with almost no packaging from snacks, even scary. Especially from the sounds he makes.
Here he writes under the video hostess: I was attacked by a beast. In Ciao Churu is something that turned a three-month kitten into a beast.
The video appeared on Twitter on July 1 and during that time, it was viewed more than 4 million people.
器用になってきたねこ pic.twitter.com/Fr45Uy4HS8
— しっとりとしたおから (@my_9964) June 29, 2019