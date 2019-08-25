Internet laugh is the “sad” fish in the world

| August 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

Users say that have never seen a more bizarre animal. See photo in our material.

Fish-drop — one of the most amazing animals on our planet. It lives at a depth of 600-1200 meters off the coast of Australia and Tasmania. It was there, in 1926, it was first discovered by fishermen.

Hallmark of fish-drop is its “formlessness” and a huge nose that makes her look simultaneously sad and comical. Because of its dull appearance, the fish-drop became a kind of meme in the network, and also the source of many parodies.

Interestingly, the fish-drops no muscles: in search of food she just goes with the flow, widely opened her mouth in anticipation of getting to her food. And yet, the scientific community is an active controversy concerning its origin: by their appearance it does not apply to fish, but the fact that “it” lives on an impressive depth leads to the idea that fish-drop — all the same fish.

