Internet laugh seagulls that steal food from people
Many ornithologists believe that the last time the seagulls have become arrogant due to improper behavior of people, who leave scraps everywhere, attracting these birds.
Whatever it was, but the owners of the pub “Imperial Wetherspoon” in Exeter (Devon, England) are in big trouble, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Visitors occupying the outdoor Seating, regularly become victims of attacks annoying seagulls.
Feathered bullies not only have claims on the leftovers, they have even trying to grab food from the tables or even out of the hands of people.
Initially, the administration of the pub thought to set the grid, but it’s impossible due to the large size of the open area, and ugly. The chapters “Imperial Wetherspoon” we believe that the only way out is to have birds of prey that are sitting in cages, will be one of its kind to scare off the brazen seagulls.