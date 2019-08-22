Internet users funny pictures surprised cat
Of funny photo of a cat, which sits between the two mirrors. The published user Reddit.
The photo shows how the animal is sitting between two mirrors in the sink in the bathroom. Because of the optical illusion it seems that the head of a cat in the mirror more than it is.
Commentators have suggested that the cat scared of own reflection. Others have written that I laughed for a few minutes. One user wrote that laugh woke up sleeping next to the girl.
However, one of the users thought that the cat was just as surprised at her reflection in the mirror and master.
“Wait, if you can see the face of the cat in the mirror, it means that the cat can see you. So the cat is actually afraid of you,” he wrote.