Interns Bentley recovered the lost motor a century ago
On the motor even in the firm Bentley know little. After Assembly it was installed on the chassis, but an unknown Studio built for that chassis body. After some time of operation of the motor along with the car ended up in Dorset the Royal artillery school troops, where in 1935 the unit was used as a visual aid for the students: it studied the principles of internal combustion engines.
In 2011, the motor is back in the Bentley, and after eight years, the decision was made to restore it. The four-cylinder engine with serial number 212 was dismantled, the parts were washed and cleaned by sandblasting device, and then reassembled.
Components painted in the colors of the Royal school of artillery, and the parts marked and made in the internal database.
In addition, trainees have also designed a special pedestal for motor, based on the original drawings Bentley 20-ies. Now the four-cylinder engine on display in the CRU next to the modern W12. As students themselves say, this is done in order to illustrate the evolution of the Bentley engine. Did the restorers to start the motor, a veteran, is not specified, but given his status as a visual aid, it seems unlikely.