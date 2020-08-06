Intertelecom out of nine regions of Ukraine
Photo: liga.net
Intertelecom optimizes their resources
The company said that it will focus on the development elements of the new infrastructure in the regions with a high concentration of subscriber audience.
Company Intertelecom from September will limit the provision of services in the Volyn, Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Donetsk and Lugansk regions. This was reported by the press service of the company.
“The operator Intertelekom, OOO is forced to reconsider its development strategy. Its main elements will be the rejection of part of the radio spectrum, currently used by the company to optimize its radio and transport networks in some regions and the implementation and active development of additional innovative IT services”, — stated in the message.
The company announced that it was looking for an investor for the deployment of LTE (so called 4G). But “… the protracted situation of quarantine restrictions … not allowed to reach agreement with interested investors on time and pay the cost of licenses for the use of LTE technology.
In the five years reported that the refusal to work in multiple regions will enable us to direct all our efforts on the development of the elements of the new infrastructure in the regions with a high concentration of subscriber audience, as well as to improve the qualitative characteristics of the provided voice and Internet services.
Earlier, the Cabinet was told when to expect 5G in Ukraine. At first he will only be in major cities.
Vremenami announced the timing of the emergence of 6G. It is noted that with the implementation of the new standard will be such services as immersive augmented reality, high-quality mobile digital holograms and replication.
korrespondent.net