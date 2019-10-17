‘Intervened without hesitation’ in the Chicago subway passenger neutralized armed robber
Bystanders videotaped the way the passenger trains in the Chicago metro takes a gun from a person, robbing passengers. It happened on Sunday, October 13, before the Chicago marathon on CTA lines Blue Line.
When the train stopped in Cumberland, Jean-Paul Lapierre came out of him and asked another passenger why the participants in the marathon run to the door when they need a very different direction, according to WGNTV.
“He said, “the train runs guy, robbing people.” And I was furious,” says Lapierre.
The man decided to return to the train to disarm a dangerous man. What happened next was filmed by passengers who were still on the train.
Lapierre has been in a fight with the robber and pinned him to the door of the train, pulling the gun out of his hand. The suspect yelled at the Lapierre to let him go. But Jean-Paul was adamant.
“Don’t move! I won’t let you go!” — has repeatedly said Lapierre.
Visitor from Boston, where he manages the warehouse, 54-year-old Lapierre said he used to resist the strong guys. Boxing in his younger years helped in shining armor to come to this meeting.
“I’m a fighter. So that’ll crush your head with one blow” — we hear, as he says in the video.
A participant of marathon, where the offender threatened a few minutes earlier, thanked Lapierre for bravery.
“He stepped in without hesitation. It was incredible, because the others just sat there as frozen,” said the girl.
Pulling the gun out of the hands of the alleged robber, Lapierre passed it to another passenger. The man reported that the offender in the train were accomplices. They tried to intimidate the Lapierre, that he let their friend, but the boxer lasted until the arrival of the police.
“They started to threaten me, but I just stood in front of them. And the guy kept repeating: “It’s just a gun, let me go, let me go!” And I told her: “You’re not going anywhere”” — remembers the fight Lapierre.
“It doesn’t matter,” says the suspect in the video.
“For me this is important”, — he meets Lapierre.
According to police, 30-year-old Tremaine Anderson is charged with robbery with a firearm. He had a long history of previous arrests, including attempted robbery, assault and public indecency. The judge refused to appoint him bail.
Lapierre also went on his 12th Chicago marathon.
Despite the altercation in the subway, the man admitted that he loves Chicago.
“This is one of the best cities I have ever visited. And incidents, unfortunately, happen everywhere,” at last said Lapierre.