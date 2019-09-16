Intrauterine device protects from ovarian cancer
Scientists from the University of Colorado conducted an analysis of studies that have examined the impact of intrauterine devices. With the result that the experts came to the conclusion that this device effectively protects against ovarian cancer.
Researchers examined 15 studies with individual data on the use of the Navy at a probability of developing ovarian cancer. The results showed that any use of intrauterine devices was associated with a decreased risk of this cancer (odds ratio of 0.68).
“Given the difficult nature of advanced diagnosis of ovarian cancer, even a slight increase in the use of IUDs can lead to a reduction in the incidence of ovarian cancer in the General population of women, which will lead to a significant effect with a larger number of device applications of the fair sex,” said the researchers.