Invalid action: Lot Guli for the first time allowed to beat the “thief in law”
To raise a hand to “thief in law” is considered totally unacceptable misconduct, which could have very serious consequences. This writes the “Prime Crime”.
However, the 35-year-old hereditary Kutaisi “thief in law” Guram Chikhladze, better known as Cvijovic, became the first victim of this beating. The reason is that he showed up to negotiate with much more powerful lawyer, the Azerbaijani mafia Nadir Salifov (aka Lotu Guli), who is considered one of the most powerful characters in the criminal world of post-Soviet space.
Read takeas video detention “looking” for the Kuban “thief in law”
It is reported that the meeting took place in Turkey, where lies Salifov, and prepared for a long time. Before the two thieves personally communicated, himself a former head of the Russian thieves community Shakro Young, now sitting in jail, knowing the explosive nature Chikhladze, addressed Guli asking to be gentle with him. He agreed and took Kujovich — however, the negotiations did not go according to script.
Shortly before the ghouls learned that Cvijovic in Turkey spends time in the company of family members of the deceased Rovshan Lankaran, which is in 2017, has committed a terrorist act in the house of Nadir Salifov.
Guest shocked the audience that began to openly talk back to the source, literally provoking a conflict. In particular, he called his friends, supporters of the late Salifou enemy, the crime boss of Azerbaijan Rovshan Lankaran. The first could not stand improvised Lotu Guli, a Arman. Being a contender for thieves status (while the coronation is temporarily out of use because of pressure from law enforcement), he apparently decided to curry favor, and directly in front of the boss and beat him Chikhladze, after which he fled ignominiously.
In his defense, Arman said that he did not know the status of his victim, and Guli and all cut of his coat, if he is wrong he will punish him himself. Also today, the Nadir of Salifou birthday, attracts numerous criminal elements, and Guli is unlikely to give offense to Arman.
Most likely, he will impute the guilt not the punishment of another “thief in law”, and the ardor and lack of restraint in the presence of the boss.
As previously reported “FACTS”, refuse the title of “thief in law” Fly Lyubertsy became a “pick up artist” — he began a fine game with law enforcement officers, are intended not to be subject to the “Putin law”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter