Invented a way to grow new tooth tissue
Russian and Japanese scientists have invented how to grow new tooth tissue. As reported by far Eastern Federal University, experts found cells that may be responsible for the process of formation of dental tissue in humans. Article about the research published in
Scientists believe that discovered cells can be used for growing patients teeth. Previous attempts to use for growing teeth only stem cells were not successful, since the obtained samples were absent the enamel.
“They were able to identify several types of cells that participate in the formation of one of the rudiments of the tooth – the enamel organ. Among them identified hromofobnye cells, which are also responsible for the development of human teeth in the first weeks of the formation of the embryo”, – stated in the message.
The obtained data can be the fundamental basis for the development of bioengineered therapies in dentistry.
It is also noted that such hromofobnye cells are not only in place of the tooth formation of the embryo, but where the epithelium of the oral cavity passes into the epithelium of the developing digestive tube. Thus the new engineered approach will allow us to grow organs for transplantation in gastroenterology.