Invented bracelet that helps track emotional background
Experts from the School of computing and communications Lancaster University (UK) has created a bracelet that “reads” the emotional state of the person and gives clues about its change on several parameters, according to the website .
It is assumed that the development is designed for people who suffer from depression and increased anxiety. Thanks to her owner will be able to understand that the situation is out of control and need to relax. The bracelet does not need to be connected to a computer or mobile gadgets.
“Clever device that is worn on the hand, changes color, heated, shrinks and vibrates with the increasing emotion,” the article reads.
As part of testing, participants wore a bracelet from eight to 16 hours. During this time, the development signaled an average of four to eight times – during meals, work, movies, sports. As the researchers note, people have been able to keep track of your emotional background and to understand the reasons for the change.
Before that, the American scientists have created a pill from loneliness. Experts have discovered a substance that has beneficial effects on the areas of the brain responsible for emotions and anticipation of unpleasant consequences – allopregnanolone.