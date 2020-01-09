Investments in renewable energy of Ukraine is steadily increasing
For 2019, investors have invested around 3.7 billion Euro in the construction of solar, wind and bio mass power stations in Ukraine, increasing the capacity of alternative power is tripled. It is reported by the State Agency on energy efficiency and energy saving of Ukraine (Saee).
It is noted that during 2019 in Ukraine built new solar, wind and other power plants operating on renewable energy with a total capacity of 4.5 GW is almost twice the power of all “green” power plants operating in Ukraine as of the beginning of 2019.
“Overall, the existing capacity clean energy expected to produce more than 8.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity (about 5.5% of the total production) and to provide electrical energy to more than 3.3 million households,” according to the Saee.