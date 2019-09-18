Investors have estimated start-up Ukrainian in $2.7 billion
Ukrainian startup Networks has attracted 268 million dollars in funding round series E. it is reported by “Business Censor”.
According to VentureBeat, with a new round of Networks has attracted 426 million. At the same time, the company itself is estimated at $ 2.7 billion.
Among the investors of this financing round – the Goldman Sachs group, Iconiq Capital, Y Combinator and the Continuity Fund.
All the raised money will be directed to startup enhance all functions of the platform, including monitoring, security, and planning. The main goal, the company notes, is to make them “best in class”.
Today Networks has about 100 thousand corporate clients, including — Ask Media Group, Charter Communication, Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, Ticketmaster, Nvidia and others. The company employs more than 800 people from 55 countries of the world.
At the moment, Networks openly 222 jobs. The company plans as soon as possible to find professional staff. In addition, the startup is planning an IPO (the first public sale of shares): according to plan, the IPO will be held on 18 November 2020.
Co-founder Networks is Kharkov Dmitry Zaporozhets. In 2011 he began doing a startup in my free time. Enterprising Ukrainians have decided to create an alternative to GitHub, which you could install on your server because the analogs were just too expensive.
In 2013, the startup joined the Dutch entrepreneur Led Subrange. From that moment they began to develop Networks is a full-time.
Now Networks is a platform for collaboration and DevOps. The main competitor of your startup GitHub, which in 2018 owned by Microsoft. Company Networks has plans to build a platform all-in-one, which will satisfy all the needs of developers and free them from the need to integrate various tools like Jira, GitHub, New Relic, and BlackDuck.