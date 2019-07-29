Invincible Bogachuk won another spectacular victory in Pro Boxing (video)

Непобедимый Богачук одержал очередную эффектную победу на профи ринге (видео)

Sergey Bogachuk
On the night of July 28 in Hollywood, California hosted a night of Boxing Hollywood Fight Nights, in the main duel which he met the soldiers of the first average weight, the Ukrainian Sergey Bogachuk and 31-year-old Mexican Fernando Marin.

The fight lasted only less than three rounds and ended the next, the 15th victory for the 21-year-old Bogachuk in the professional ring.

Sergei remains undefeated boxer.

