Invincible: Carnations and Beterbiev held a duel of looks (photo, video)
World champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC the Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 KOs) and IBF belt holder Russian Artur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout) held a duel views at a press conference on their battle.
Recall that unification Boxing match, not the victims on a professional ring, no defeats, will be held October 18 in the ring arena Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
“My goal and dream is to be undisputed world champion. And now I have the opportunity to take another step on the way to it”, — quotes the Ukrainian boxer ESPN.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the fight Carnations — Beterbiev.
By the way, living in the United States Alexander Gvozdik reported to be preparing a film about his career. “The team “snatch” a documentary film about my career. Also in the picture you will get acquainted closer with my coach Teddy Atlas and dear to me people who play an important role in my life. Release date — 2020″, — wrote Alexander Gvozdik in Instagram.
