Involved in the case of ‘dirty oil’ Roman Ruzicka asked for asylum in Lithuania (PHOTO)

Detained in Vilnius, the former CEO of the company “Smartasset-terminal” (SCNT) Roman Ruzicka asked for political asylum in Lithuania. About it reports Reuters with reference to the representative of the Vilnius regional court. The representative of the court also said that at the request of prosecutors Ruzicka detained for a period of three months.

On 18 July it became known that Ruzicka was detained in Lithuania, employees of the Interpol. In may 2019 the Samara district court arrested in absentia Ruzicka who is suspected of committing a crime under part 4 of article 215.3 of the criminal code (unauthorized connection to pipelines, oil pipelines and gas pipelines or bringing them in disrepair). 19 Jul Ruzicka confirmed the detention of the Lithuanian media.

According to investigators, it was through the metering of the raw materials of Samara – Unecha previously owned by TNT contaminated with chloroorganics oil got to the pipeline “Friendship” that led to the suspension of supplies to Belarus, Poland, Ukraine and some other countries. Another defendant in the case, the Roman Troshev said he believes the case against him and his colleagues biased, and recent information that “dirty” oil coming in to the pipeline and to sensational incident, even call the prosecution into question.