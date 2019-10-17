Involved the famous rapper has opened new details cocaine scandal Bochkareva
Opened new details of the scandal, Natalia Bochkareva, which allegedly arrested with cocaine in his underwear. The actress has not commented on the history of drug and did not appear at the hearing in the case.
Many colleagues Botchkareva’t believe she is using drugs. Former assistant Botchkareva suggests that Natalia could substitute.
This version brings edition MK, the disposal of which was new information on the high-profile case. In the history surfaced the name of a famous rapper.
“We know that the characters are secular parties for quite a long time have purchased goods from the same dealer. But somewhere a couple of months ago the quality of “dope” dropped sharply. The yield offered by one of the fans of the “white” is a famous rap artist”, — quotes its source MK.
The alleged illegal drugs sold through the online store. The customer paid for the goods through the Internet or by telephone, and he reported the place “bookmarks”, not infrequently is a proven place in residential areas. The investigators have figured the house 23 on the Shchelkovo highway in Moscow. It was at this location in less than an hour before the arrest was allegedly seen Bochkarev.
Also assume that the actress was not randomly stopped to check documents. On account of recording cameras had spotted the car, which was traveling behind the car of the actress from the house on the Shchelkovo highway to the place of detention. Then the car disappeared in the unknown direction.
We will remind, Natalia Bochkareva was charged with possession of drugs. The actress herself admitted that she’s in shorts in the bill is the same substance. After the scandal with the detention she first denied it and then disappeared from sight, was not active in social networks.
Then came the information that he was sick. But her friend reported partial facial paralysis. Bochkareva later announced that she’s fine and she drove off on tour.
