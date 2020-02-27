IOC member explained the conditions under which the Olympics in Tokyo can be cancelled
Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dick pound told the conditions under which the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo can be cancelled due to the epidemic of coronavirus.
“Only if the virus happens with a bad outcome, will be a real pandemic and the health world will be at stake, then we declare that there are things more important than Olympic games. But we will do everything in our power to ensure that the Olympics took place.
We know that the virus spreads easily and it’s disturbing. But now we are at the peak of the cold season, which traditionally falls on January-February. In the warmer months, these figures are reduced. If all goes according to this scenario, then by April, may, June the virus will remain in the past”, – quotes the pound championat.com.