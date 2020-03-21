IOC President compared the situation with coronavirus with the Olympic games of 1980 in Moscow
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach shared his thoughts on the situation with coronavirus.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo may be postponed or cancelled.
“I can sympathize with the athletes because of my experience, – quotes Bach’s “Sport Express”, referring to The Nes York Times. – I had a similar situation before the Games in Moscow in 1980, when it was also a lot of uncertainty. Will the game take place in Moscow? Can we go? Under what circumstances? For an athlete the worst thing is the uncertainty that distracts from training and preparation.
I said 220 athletes in a telephone conversation on Wednesday that we can’t pretend we have the answers to all your questions. We are in the same situation as you, and the rest of the world”, – stressed the President of the IOC.