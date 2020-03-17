IOC urged their employees to work remotely due to pandemic coronavirus and close to Olympic Museum
The international Olympic Committee (IOC) called on all its employees in Lausanne to work at home because of the pandemic coronavirus, reported by insidethegames.biz.
The IOC said that the staff of the headquarters at the Olympic house, which employs more than 500 employees will work at home since March 16.
Concern about the spread of the virus COVID-19 also prompted the IOC to the Olympic Museum close to two weeks.
Based in Lausanne, the Association of national Olympic committees (ANOC) has asked its employees to work from home with March 16.
The Swiss government has banned the holding of events with the participation of more than 50 people in the Canton of Vaud, in which Lausanne is located, until the end of April in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.
Switzerland shares borders with Northern Italy, the area in Europe most affected by the pandemic coronavirus.
We will remind, early the Olympic torch relay Games-2020 in Tokyo stopped in Sparta for coronavirus.