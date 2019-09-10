iPhone 11 other news: where and when to watch the online broadcast of the presentation of the Apple
On 10 September the United States will hold a long-awaited presentation of new Apple products. The audience in the Theatre of Steve jobs in Cupertino to see the new iPhone models. It is expected that the novelty will be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. It will also demonstrate to the public an updated “smart watch” Apple watch, the new iPad and MacBook Pro.
The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. local time (20.00 CET). To follow the event online on the Youtube channel of Apple.
The closer to the official launch, the more rumors spread about what will be a new line of iPhone. Now we only know that Apple has decided to extend the capabilities of the smartphone’s camera and implement a new more powerful processor, Apple A13. I believe that the iPhone 11 will be installed with the new operating system iOS 13.
In addition to mobile devices, Apple is going to update its line of accessories. September 10 will be showcased to the public a new AirPods headphones and smart-column HomePod.
Recall that in the sale of new smartphones to arrive on September 27.
