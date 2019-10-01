IPhone 12: the insiders revealed the design of the flagship Apple
Just a few days ago, the presentation of the iPhone models 11-th model, but despite this, the insiders have already revealed the next flagship (12th model) from the American corporations.
If information about the new design turns out to be true, the new smartphone has all the chances to please the users.
About the prototype of the new smartphone became known thanks to Latvian designer Benjamin Eskino, who published a relevant post on Twitter, adding that the next-generation iPhone will be presented in 2020.
According to information contained in the database of patent and trademark United States, the new iPhone can get the glowing led logo on the back.
The new element will serve as the indicator of missed events and will inform the owner about missed calls, messages, messengers, etc.
Interestingly, the iPhone owner will be able to adjust the intensity of illumination, and also change the pattern of flicker depending on the notification type.
Also in the released images you can see that the creators of the smartphone are going to remove the cutout on the screen, making this smartphone more stylish. If a couple of years ago, a split screen was the norm, today it is an outdated design. In addition, they will put light sensors and proximity, earpiece, microphone and point the projector in the frame, framing the camera.