IPhone users are switching EN masse to Android
Apple regularly reports about the growth of sales of their gadgets, but dry figures of the reports do not always show the real balance of power in the smartphone market. The American retailer BankMySell conducted a survey among the “defectors” between iOS and Android and the situation is not in favor of the iPhone.
According to the source, the index of loyalty of users of Apple to the brand in 2019 reached a historic low. According to the results of a survey of 38,000 people, this figure was 15.2% lower than the year before — 26% of iPhone users X chose to abandon the gadget in favor of Android devices.
Among the owners of smartphones Samsung iPhone went on only 7.7% of users. According to the retailer, the loyalty of the customers polled for the iPhone has hit the lowest level since 2011 and 73% in the current year.
Similar reports have published a research company Kantar Group and Gartner, who noted that in the second quarter of 2019, only 36% of smartphone sales in the US had on Apple products is 2.4% below last year’s figures. As possible reasons for the falling demand for iPhones experts named the lack of innovation in new generations of flagships cupertinos brand.