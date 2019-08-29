Irakli Makatsaria became the coach in a show about people losing weight
Not so long ago, it became known that on the transmission on TV channel STB, will have a new coach. Irakli Makatsaria has become a new mentor in the show, “she zvazheni schaslivi”. It’s Ukrainian show, where people come with the excess weight in order to lose weight, and start life with a clean slate, the Chronicle reports.info with reference to Accents.
The second coach in the show will Marina Borzhemsky. She has several years working with people who are overweight and helps them lose weight.
Note that Irakli has previously participated in another popular show on the channel STB. He was the main character in the entertaining program “the Bachelor.” Alas, there the guy failed to find your love, so, it is no wonder that he began to ascribe an affair with Marina Borzemski.
Recently, the portal Clutch bag Online published an interview of a young man, where he told about his attitude to the second coach, and the project as a whole.
Irakli says that Marina is incredibly talented, and most importantly an experienced coach, so he will need to try very hard to win the project due to its subordinates.
He said that he knows the girl not long ago and they rarely see each other, and accordingly, their communication has been minimised. “I certainly respect her as a coach, and the girl who managed for the long years of the project show a great result. Here, the advantages of course Marina, she’s already familiar with this kitchen, and she has extensive experience in this area,” — writes Irakli Makatsaria.