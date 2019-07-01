Irakli Makatsaria: “I always find it difficult to gain weight”
The STB removes the ninth season of the “weighty” show “that zvazheni schaslivi”. This year it promises to be particularly hot. The project will help single people, who believe that the extra weight prevents them to build relationships. For a leading back Anita Lutsenko, and trainers of the project were Marina Borzhemsky and Irakli Makatsaria. The famous film producer, former hero of the project “the Bachelor”, a leading sports categories on Georgian television, Irakli sure that will help his team cope with any difficulties.
About the participants
— For you was an unexpected invitation to become the coach of the Ukrainian reality?
— I can’t say that I was shocked from what I was asked to become coach of the “Svajena Malevich”. I quite often talk about sport and a healthy lifestyle.
When I heard that this season there will be members who are not in a relationship and who have excess weight, I realized that I could be their coach. I’m not weird to see yourself on this site, I often helped friends to play sports, have shown how to do exercises and eat.
— So, did not hesitate long?
Thought just due to a busy schedule. Understand that I will need almost all the time to be in Kiev. Spent some time on the proper allocation of their other projects and agreed. In fact, “She” is very close to me in Outlook on life and values that I share. So, in fact, I had to sacrifice.
That helps
— What was the most difficult in the first weeks of filming?
Sometimes I just really wanted to relax, and for this there was no way. I’m working now on the verge when the body is not strongly recovering. The only thing that helps me is proper diet and sleep. Despite the fact that I have a number of hours for sleep in the range of 6-7, trying to go to bed before 23:00, 23:30. Because the body recovers much faster. Of course, a positive attitude helps and the people who surround me. It fills me, and I don’t think about negative things. Always charge myself with new thoughts and plans in my head constantly any ideas.
The
— The project people often notorious…
— You know, the hardest part of the project is to emotionally feel the history of each participant. A lot of really severe cases. Participants ‘ low self-esteem, they have enough complexes. However, as each person. Just someone more, someone less. Besides they have no willpower, belief in yourself, understanding that tomorrow can be better than yesterday. When people get used to living in a certain mode, it is very difficult to get out of it. Despite the fact that many people understand that it is not good for your health, realize a high level of risk with this is overweight, not everyone can find the strength to change yourself, begin to change something. If the healthy person go to the gym, run, exercise is too difficult, then physical form of the participants is more difficult in a few times!
— Besides, the progress is not visible instantly!
— The fact of the matter! When you’re in normal form, exercise, week, or month, you have already seen the result. When you have 200+ pounds you need to loose 40-50 pounds, to see the changes. But in fact, each workout and proper nutrition for participants is already a huge progress.
On order
— Do you already have Pets?
— My team — my all-time favorite, despite the fact that I have a personal relationship with each and individual approach. I am sure that no one there feelings, there’s someone I prefer. Even if at some point someone is talking to me more, for the team I understand why I do it. The team is very smart, they understand everything and see. There are participants who are psychologically ready to leave the project right now. And format their life will not return to the former. They will be engaged, correctly to eat and think. In those few weeks they had a fractured consciousness. For me it is the most important factor.
— So you didn’t come here for victory?
— I came to the project not for sport, but to the people with whom I work has changed and become better physically and mentally. This is such a big responsibility that I don’t have time to think about competition with Marina. I’m not interested. I put a priority on your team, not a title me.
— I saw your training with Opera diva Alyona Grebenyuk. How to work with famous people?
— I do not share in the known, the unknown. It makes no difference. Work with individuals. All the regalia remain outside of the project. I don’t position yourself so, don’t go around telling everyone: “Hello, I’m a film producer, TV host,” I just Irakli Makatsaria. If someone sees the communication through the prism regalia, for me it is wrong.
I like how Alena behaves with other participants, does not put himself above someone. I have a wonderful team. Guys are charismatic, deep, open, but while not everyone can show the others. There are obstacles that they themselves have set, and we try to overcome them together.
About problems with weight
— You lost weight over the course of the project?
— No. Just came in the best shape. Wanted to try to gain a few pounds of muscle mass, and I got it. Feel good. When you come to the parties, deal with them. It is important that they saw me too hard. We are all in the same conditions. Since I’m in good shape so and that they will be too. Participants must understand that I am not an alien from another planet, I the same as them. Just need time to freshen up. There are a million examples of people with a huge weight has gained a great shape.
— Have you had a problem with weight?
I always find it difficult to gain weight, I was skinny. To this day, even if you eat a lot, still not much gain. When you eat the right food, physically active, constantly at work, and even training, opportunities to gain weight no.
About rituals
— What is your daily routine?
— Get up at 8 or 7:30. If shooting something else first. I have morning rituals, when I gather myself, do everything without haste while planning the day. Breakfast scrambled eggs, oatmeal, you can eat black bread with cheese and red caviar. Almost every day based training: a half hour there and half hour back. Here’s another thing, quite complicated and a bit tedious. Then different shots, meetings, sports, events. Every week flights to Georgia. If such a rhythm is not sleep, it was murder. Went to bed last night at 22:30 and woke up at 4:30. I couldn’t sleep. This is because the brain is overloaded, a lot of thoughts. Let go of one, another immediately arises.
About the rest
— When let go of thoughts completely?
— I would not succeed. Last vacation was in January, and even then it was very hard. I came to rest, lying on the beach and constantly think about what is happening things. Maybe because the stay was only ten days and this is not enough to completely relax. But even ten days of rest — for me a great luxury. I think until next year I won’t have such opportunities.
That’s just wrong…
— I understand. But just get used to this rhythm. Sometimes, you arrive in Tbilisi and shooting at me the next day, and half day free. I have just a feeling of confusion. Because I do not know what to do. But in the end, meet with family, friends, walking. When you have everything planned out, it is difficult to immediately switch and relax.
About moving
— You are quite known in Ukraine, are not going to move here permanently?
— Now I am mainly in Ukraine, but do not choose the place to stay. Choose what to do, and then — where I live. Now I’m in the two countries. But if it is possible to only work in one, I will only be there. It all depends on the projects. Until the time to visit here and there.
— And if you meet the Ukrainian girl of your dreams?
Still, the decision to move will depend on our cases work. But I wouldn’t take the decision for two. When people want to be together, the place is not very critical. Now I have more work in Ukraine. In Georgia consistently engaged in the film industry and removed as a TV presenter. But in Ukraine cases will be more.
About the delicious food and comfort
Say you want to open a Georgian restaurant in Kiev.
— We with friends plan to open two restaurants — Georgian and not Georgian. Just like a tasty meal, and I would like to make it such a place where it will supercasino, comfortable, nice atmosphere. All will depend on which restaurant you want to run first. By the way, the chef is not Georgian cuisine is already there. Fairly well-known. Maybe this year we will have time to open.
About love
— You so long to postpone the shooting of his film about the Georgian who fell in love with a Ukrainian girl. Want story was based on real events?
— In any case. I’m not going to make a movie about themselves. This is a movie, and the script is written. The only reason I am delaying it: a very large process needs to run. The necessary financial support, casting of actors, groups… Just need to take and bring everything to the end. We have moved to the state for funding, and preparation is not as fast as we would like.
— What love life?
— While I’m not in love. Fortunately, more or less normal people to understand and if you understand that a girl wants to see my regalia and not me as a person, I find it very easy to finish. These girls were. So I always trust my intuition.
