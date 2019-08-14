Irakli Makatsaria showed the home with bare torso
Former Bachelor surprised gastronomic excesses, which sometimes allows itself
The end of the working week — a reason to relax and allow yourself a little more than usual, said “the Georgian groom” Irakli Makatsaria, he said this on his page in Instagram. Published celebrity home photo, which is sitting comfortably on the couch, he overlaid with boxes of pizza and other junk food. But the most attentive followers even noticed on the table emptied the bottle, reminiscent of container drinks.
“Today, everything is possible. After weeks of grueling workouts and work projects traditionally starts Sunday cheat meal. Guess how many seconds I’ll need for 2 pizzas?” — left photo caption Irakli.
And the subscribers are happy to engage in a dialogue:
- Meat would be nice!!!!
- And a morning beer — normality
- Ah, my favorite, “Four cheese”))
- And today I have the munchies
- Oh my God!!! No, that is so wrong!
- 10 seconds…
- how many seconds???))))))))) eating even in sports)
- Savory unisexually I nicarry male
- 60 sec
- Bon appetit
- Wow! Yeah really… eating a lot does not happen
- 30
- 5 minute
- Ayyayyay)
- Beer 3 seconds left?
- Handsome
- Health
