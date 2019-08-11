Irakli Makatsaria told how he sees his future wife
Makatsariya also answered what would have been a jury member of X-factor
Irakli Makatsaria admitted that loves music and always wanted to learn to sing. And as a child wanted to be like Michael Jackson. This businessman and showman told behind the scenes vocal show “X Factor” on STB TV-channel. Note that the project celebrates its 10th birthday, so a huge celebration going all the brightest stars of show business. To shoot the auditions came and the coach show “that zvazheni schaslivi” Irakli Makatsaria.
“I always wanted to learn to dance and sing like Michael Jackson, very often tried to repeat his movements. I have always loved his work, music, dancing. And among their favorite artists can you name even James brown, Justin Timberlake, sting and The Chemical Brothers,” said Makatsaria.
In addition, Irakli added that would be not against to sing know how his significant other: “I wish my wife could sing. It is an added bonus, she could be singing instead of an alarm clock. It would be fun (smiles)”.
Irakli fantasized about what would have been a jury member of X-factor and who would take on my team.
“If I was a jury member of X-factor, I wouldn’t be the bad COP. More often say “Yes” than “no”. I understand how difficult it is for participants. They are so worried, they have a certain fear when going on stage. I have evaluated objectively and if you see that there is talent and it should be developed, I would say definitely “Yes”. But at the same time, if a person has no aptitude for singing, and nobody can say it, then I would take on this responsibility”, — he said.
Recall that in a 10 season stage auditions for Ukrainian X-factor turned into a star challenge four of the judges received the opportunity to transfer their place at the table of the jury of the colleagues on show-to business. So the chair of the judges returned Dmitry Shurov, Nino Katamadze, Oleg Vinnik and Igor Kondratyuk. Leading 10 season of the project became actress and TV presenter Dasha Tregubova. More stars congratulate the project warm wishes and brightest performances during the live broadcasts.