Iran announced the arrest of 17 spies of the CIA, some sentenced to death
On July 22, Iranian state media announced that the authorities of middle Eastern countries have arrested 17 secret agents recruited by the Central intelligence Agency to spy on its nuclear and military facilities. Some of them were allegedly sentenced to death. The President and the Secretary of state has already reacted to this information.
The Iranian semi-official news Agency Fars reported that authorities detained 17 of the spies, some of them were sentenced to death. Not reported whether all the alleged agents of the Iranian nationals, writes USA Today.
In Iran, there is no U.S. Embassy or diplomatic presence is so obvious and no diplomatic cover for U.S. agents to operate within Iran.
The Ministry of Iranian intelligence said that the CIA has infiltrated organizations and institutions in the private sector of Iran. The CIA has not responded to the application (the publication says that the Office rarely comments on its activities in the area of national security). But the answers were given by the President of the United States Donald trump and Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo rejected Iran’s Declaration, adding that “the Iranian regime’s long history of lies.” Trump in his Twitter called Iran’s claim “completely false,” noting that statements of “zero truth”. The President also wrote that Iran’s economy is “dead” and soon “will be much worse.”
In the last few months between Iran, the U.S. and Britain retained tension due to the nuclear deal a year ago of the agreement took Washington and the renewal of economic sanctions against Iran.
Prime Minister Theresa may held an emergency security Council to discuss how the country could respond to the seizure by Iran of British tankers in the Strait of Hormuz — the waterway that is vital for world oil supplies.
The tanker Stena Impero was captured on 19 July and is located in the tightly-guarded Iranian port. Britain is considering a number of options, though not the military, to increase pressure on Iran. This seizure followed a threat from Iran in response to the detention by the British Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar in the Mediterranean sea. According to the UK government, the tanker was heading to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iran disputes this assertion.
Washington has said it wants to lead efforts to coordinate security for ships passing through the Persian Gulf, while leaving the care of the British courts of the UK. The Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Jeremy hunt said that the European mission of the marine protection ensure the safe passage of commercial ships in the region. Hunt called the capture of the tanker “act of piracy”.
Unlike the US, the UK is still a nuclear agreement with Iran. Speaking in Parliament, hunt said that his country is not interested in joining the campaign “maximum pressure” trump against Iran, which includes onerous sanctions, freezing of assets and appointment of a terrorist organization by Iran’s Revolutionary guards, who has extensive contacts with military and business circles of the country.
“We prepared for the worst, said trump at the White house Monday in response to a question about possible talks or war with Iran. — (They) do not respect the United States. They weren’t supposed to do that. Frankly, it’s getting harder to negotiate with Iran an agreement”.