Iran announced the arrest of 17 spies of the CIA, waiting for some punishment (PHOTOS)

Iran announced the arrest of 17 agents of the Central intelligence Agency of the United States, some of them sentenced to death. It is reported by Fars news Agency citing the Ministry of information and national security of Iran.

The Agency published photos of the agents. It is noted that the CIA managed to convince some of the citizens of Iran to work for exploration by promises to help with visa in USA. Others promised to give the possibility to obtain citizenship and find a paying job.

According to the state TV channel IRIB, spies worked in the economic, nuclear, military, infrastructural sectors of the country, where he collected sensitive information. They were detained during the year.

According to Reuters, Iranian state television announced a documentary film about how the CIA recruiting Iranians in the United Arab Emirates. According to the Agency Mehr, which refers to the representative of the Ministry of information and national security of Iran, the CIA was in contact with the Iranians through social networks and communicate with them at various scientific conferences in Europe, Asia and Africa. The alleged spies used forged documents, but none of them managed to perform the assigned mission.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia. Tehran rejected the accusations.

June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, the President said trump was going to cause pinpoint strikes on three targets on the territory of Iran. 10 minutes before the start of the operation of tramp gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.

July 4 British Marines have detained a tanker of Iranian oil in the Straits of Gibraltar, and a few days later, on July 9, Iranian ships tried to capture in the Persian Gulf, the British oil tanker British Heritage , marching, accompanied by the frigate Montrose. The frigate “a warning” to the Iranians, giving them guns onboard, and then ships the IRIS receded.