Iran confirmed that it had violated the voluntary commitments on the nuclear deal, surpassing the stockpiles of enriched uranium in the 300 kg (PHOTO)

The head of the Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the stockpiles of enriched to 3.67% of uranium in the country has exceeded 300 kg. “Iran, as planned, exceeded the volume of reserves of 300 kg,” said Zarif, noting that “the Iranian side has made it clear that he was going to do.” He also added that “the right to such actions give Iran the conditions of the nuclear deal”, reports Agency ISNA.

Earlier on Monday, the information that stockpiles of enriched uranium in Iran exceeded the limits of SVPD, led, citing its own source, the Fars news Agency.

The international atomic energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran had exceeded the limit of low-enriched uranium, according to The Wall Street Journal. “We can confirm that the IAEA Director General informed the governing Council that the Agency July 1, has verified in excess of the total reserves of Iranian uranium enriched to 3.76%, the limit is 300 kg”, – the newspaper quotes the words of the representative of the IAEA.

According to a Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD) on the Iranian nuclear program, Tehran is allowed to store not more than 300 kg of enriched uranium. The nuclear deal stipulates that Iran must export to other countries of surplus enriched uranium, if the volumes exceed 300 lbs. on June 17, the Iranian side announced that in the current environment does not feel obliged to fulfill this condition, and after 10 days the installed nuclear deal limits the enriched uranium will be exceeded. However, later the information appeared that marked the threshold of Tehran will be overcome only after June 29-30, which apparently happened.

Recall that in the framework of the achieved in 2015 year of the agreement, Tehran has committed to reducing its stockpile of enriched uranium to 97%, up to 300 kg, and for 15 years to enrich it above the level of 3.67%, which will allow you to use the uranium for nuclear power plants, but will make it unusable for nuclear weapons.

– Foreign Minister: Iran exceeding the threshold for uranium is unfortunate

Iran has also pledged to upgrade the Arak reactor, that it could not produce plutonium. The nuclear deal has also imposed restrictions on the number of Iran’s centrifuges and banned for 15 years to build a new facility for uranium enrichment.

However, on 8 may 2018, the US President, Donald trump declared that Washington goes back on the deal and intends to restore sanctions against Iran.

Exactly one year later, Iran sent ambassadors of Germany, Britain, China and Russia notification of the decision “to suspend certain obligations” under the nuclear deal. Tehran informed about the details of the EU high representative for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini as the coordinator of the transaction on its nuclear program.

The statement said that the countries – participants of the transaction has not taken any specific steps to offset the damage from U.S. sanctions. Because of this, Tehran does not see any other choice but “to reduce its obligations.”

Iran, in particular, refused to comply with the agreement to limit stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water used in nuclear reactors. Iran has also threatened to halt the modernization of nuclear heavy water reactor in Arak.

Exceeding the threshold of Iran’s stockpile of LEU is unfortunate, but the Russian Federation urges not to dramatize the situation, said Russian Deputy foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking at the international discussion club “Valdai”.

“The fact that now exceeded the 300-pound threshold, it is certainly regrettable, but it should not dramalicious. This should be seen as a natural consequence of all those events which preceded this circumstance,” said Ryabkov.

He noted that Moscow calls for restraint, European members of the nuclear deal “not to heat up the situation”, and Iran is an extremely responsible approach to the steps in this area, which includes the comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA, RIA “Novosti”.

According to Ryabkov, it is important to pass this moment without emotion and to prevent the new “escalation leap” because in the world there are those who are willing to exploit the situation for a new warm-up situation.