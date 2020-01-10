Iran has denied accusations that a Ukrainian plane shot down by rocket: how goes the investigation
The head of civil aviation organization of Iran Ali Abedzadeh denied allegations that the Ukrainian passenger plane Boeing 737-800s could be hit by Iranian missiles. On the eve of canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the cause of the crash was hit Iranian missiles of a class “earth-air”. About it writes BBC.
“There is full coordination between our air defense systems (PVO) and civil aviation. Employees of civil aviation and air defense systems sitting around, so such a thing as a rocket attack on the plane is absolutely impossible,” said Abedzadeh broadcast on Iranian television.
“We can confidently say that the missile in this plane did not fall. The plane over a minute burned during the flight, the pilots decided to return. Reason why pilots are unable to communicate, can be a lot. First and foremost, they had to save the plane,” he added.
A representative of the Iranian aviaregister Hassan Rezaifar also said that Iran may seek assistance in deciphering the “black boxes” crashed aircraft from Russia, Ukraine, France and Canada. According to him, the investigation of the crash may take a year or two.
Passenger Boeing 737-800 “Ukraine International airlines” (UIA), flying from Tehran to Kiev, fell, and crashed a few minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini on Wednesday 8 January. Killing all aboard — 167 passengers and nine crew members.
How’s the investigation going?
The American National Bureau of transport security has accepted the invitation of Iran to join the elucidation of the causes of the disaster.
An official invitation from the Iranian authorities arrived at the dispatch center from the national office.
“The national Bureau has appointed a Plenipotentiary representative to participate in the investigation,” — said in a statement.
While it is not clear how to affect the practical work of this representative of the us sanctions against Iran. “We continue to monitor the situation and determine the extent of our participation,” — said in a statement the Bureau.
According to international rules, the US have the right to participate in the investigation as the country of origin of the crashed plane.
Canada, whose citizens were 63 of the 176 victims of the accident, also sent a representative, and Ukrainian experts are in Tehran, said Iran’s representative to International civil aviation organization (ICAO) Farhad Parvaresh.
The tragedy happened shortly after Iran fired missiles at us bases in neighboring Iraq.
The aircraft was new and, according to available data, was in good condition.
The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on January 9 suggested that the airliner was shot down by mistake an Iranian air defense. The President of the United States Donald trump also stated he did not believe in a technical failure.
Writing about this us media citing intelligence sources. The New York Times published received from an anonymous source in Iran videos hit anti-aircraft missiles. However, it has granted Iranian immigrant Nariman Gharib wrote in Twitter, that can not absolutely vouch for the authenticity of the frames.
Iran denies the accusations and calls as the causes of the disaster, sudden failure of one engine.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On the morning of 8 January, the Boeing 737 “Ukraine International airlines” (UIA) crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran (Iran). All passengers and crew members were killed.
- Crashed around Tehran (Iran) the plane “Ukraine International airlines” (UIA) before the fall made a u-turn and tried to return to the departure airport, said in a preliminary report of the Department of civil aviation of Iran.
- January 9, the Ukrainian official said that the country is considering a missile strike by Russia as one of several possible causes of the crash of Ukrainian passenger plane.
- The US President Donald trump said he doubts that the Ukrainian Boeing 737, crashed in Iran, crashed due to technical problems. He was supported by the Prime Ministers of Canada and great Britain.
- The life stories of Ukrainians who died in the plane crash in Iran, read our material.