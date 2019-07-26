Iran has launched ballistic missiles (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Iran tested a ballistic medium-range missiles. This was announced on Thursday, the Fox News channel.

According to his sources among U.S. officials, the launch was made at night on Thursday. According to TV channel, the rocket “Shahab-3” was launched in the southern part of Iran and flew about 960 km to the North. She fell in the desert outside Tehran, reports TASS.

CNN correspondent at the Pentagon Barbara Starr also reported the test launch. A U.S. official told the journalist that “Shahab-3” was not a threat to navigation and American military bases. According to intelligence reports, tests are a part of the work of Iran improve the range and accuracy of missiles, RBK reports.

In December 2018, the newspaper Die Welt, citing data from European intelligence agencies reported that Iran expands missile program. Assessment raspadaemost, last year, Tehran has doubled the number of trials. The sources added the publication that was conducted at least three missile launch “Shahab-3”, the radius of which fall in South-Eastern EU countries.

Then, in late 2018, the Secretary of state Michael Pompeo called Iran biggest missile power in the Middle East, which threatens Asia and Europe. “Today Iran has the largest missile force in the middle East. He has hundreds of missiles that threaten our partners in the region,” added Pompeo. ACCORDING to him, Tehran has developed more than 10 ballistic missile systems.

According to Secretary of state, Iran continues to develop ballistic missiles, does not comply with UN resolutions and supports terrorism around the world, including in Lebanon. Tehran also supplies rockets and other weapons to the rebels-Houthis in Yemen, which opposed 2015 the coalition of Arab States, including Saudi Arabia. Finally, Iran, according to Washington, liaises with the banned terrorist organization al-Qaeda*.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack bombings. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia. Tehran rejected the accusations. June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, according to President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.

*Al-Qaida is a terrorist group banned in Russia.