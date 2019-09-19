Iran is threatening the US ‘total war’ in the case of revenge for the attack on Saudi Arabia
Any strikes on Iran from the United States because of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia will lead to “total war”. On this, as RBC, said the Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with CNN.
To a journalist’s question about “what can be the consequences if USA and Saudi Arabia will strike Iran”, the Minister, without hesitation replied: “a Total war”.
“You just made a very serious statement on this issue”, — said the journalist.
“Well, I’m really serious about the protection of our country,” retorted Zarif.
“In another serious statement: we do not want war. We don’t want to be involved in a military confrontation. We are confident that military conflict is based on deception — it’s awful. We will suffer many casualties. But we will defend their territory”, — said Zarif, adding that “over the past 250 years, Iran has never started any war.”
The diplomat stressed that his country does not want a new war, in his opinion, a new military confrontation is not necessary the region which is Iran.
“We need dialogue, cooperation and confidence-building in the region”, — summed up the politician.
On the night of September 14 in the Saudi Arabia attack occurred unmanned aerial vehicles on the infrastructure of the oil company Saudi Aramco. As a result, two major fields of the company in Abqaiq and Hurisa the accident occurred. Responsibility for the attack took over the Houthis of the movement “Ansar Allah”.
Later in Washington said that he found the involvement of Iran with a drone strike. In particular, the U.S. military found that before the attack on military bases in South West of Iran were recorded unusual activity. Also found fragments of missiles allowed to establish the approximate trajectory of their flight. The Pentagon believes that drones could be launched in Iran, and then flew over the Persian Gulf from the North, entering at some time in Iraqi airspace.
Iran has denied involvement in the attack on Saudi Aramco, but also stated that they will take retaliatory measures in the case of any U.S. actions against the country.
Later, the President of the United States Donald trump has instructed the Finance Ministry to strengthen sanctions against Iran.