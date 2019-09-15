Iran rejects allegations of involvement in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and threatened bases and US aircraft carriers (PHOTO)

The Iranian foreign Ministry called groundless accusations from U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo of involvement in Tehran for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The corresponding statement was made Sunday the official representative of the Iranian foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi, reports TASS.

“These accusations are false and groundless, and from the diplomatic point of view is unacceptable,” – quoted by Mousavi, the press service of the foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic. According to him, “the US pursues a policy of maximum pressure against Tehran, which is more reminiscent of the tactics of the maximum lies.”

In addition, the commander of aerospace forces of Islamic revolution guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh warned that all the bases and US aircraft carriers are in range of Iranian missiles, if they are located in a radius of 2 thousand kilometers from the territory of Iran.

“All us military bases and tankers within a radius of 2 thousand km are within reach of Iranian missiles”, – quotes its Agency tasnim. According to him, “for its part, Tehran is ready to war,” but “neither the United States nor Iran want to start.”

Recall, on the eve Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of involvement in the attacks on enterprises of the Saudi national oil company, Saudi Aramco. Later, Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina) has offered the US authorities consider the possibility of attacking oil installations Iran for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In the night of Saturday enterprise Saudi Aramco in the East were attacked by a dozen drones. The responsibility for this was taken on the Yemeni Houthis-rebels of the movement “Ansar Allah”.

In particular, it targeted the world’s largest refinery near the city of Hail, where many Western experts, as well as refineries in the area Juris, which is the second largest oil field in the Kingdom. After the attacks on them broke out a large fire. Authorities later said that the fire was localized.

June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, according to the statements of President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. However, 10 minutes before the start of the operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.