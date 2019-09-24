Iran released a British oil tanker Stena Impero (PHOTO)

Iranian authorities released the detainee in July in the Strait of Hormuz oil tanker Stena Impero, marching under the British flag and owned by the Swedish shipping company Stena Bulk (SB). “As previously reported, the legal checks are completed and violations were forgiven,” – said the representative of the Iranian government Ali Rabiei Monday, September 23. His words are quoted DW.

The tanker can “sail”. Left ship Iran, Rabiee not reported.

On Sunday, the Executive Director of the Swedish company Erik Hanell reported about the coming soon release of the tanker. According to him, has been made a “political decision”. In turn, the General Director of ports and navigation of Hormozgan province Allamurad Apitius confirmed that the tanker will soon be able to go out into international waters from the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

In July, the tanker Stena Impero was detained by members of the Iranian Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Oman and Persian gulfs. The crew was accused of violating the rules of international navigation.

The Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Jeremy hunt said that if the situation with the detention Stena Impero is not resolved soon, “it will result in serious consequences.” On 5 September, Tehran released seven of the 23 crew members of the tanker “for humanitarian reasons”.

The shipowner denies the accusations. “Based on information available to us, evidence of a breach by the crew of the Stena Impero any rules of navigation do not currently exist,” – said in the company Stena Bulk.