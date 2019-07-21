Iran said the crew of the detained vessel in the security and feeling good (PHOTOS)

The crew members flying the British flag tanker Stena Impero, who was detained by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz, are safe and well. This broadcast of Iranian TV said Allamurad Apitius, who heads the Agency that is responsible for the Maritime ports situated on the territory of the Iranian province of Hormozgan, reports Reuters.

“All 23 members of the crew are on the ship, they’re safe and feel good,” said Apitius.

Apitius earlier reported that the tanker Stena Impero is located in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. According to him, all 23 sailors remain on Board until the investigation is completed.

On Friday, the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) detained in the Strait of Hormuz and taken to the port of Bandar Abbas tanker Stena Impero, marching under the British flag. According to the statement, the IRGC, the ship was detained “in connection with the violation of international rules” and escorted to shore for inspection.

As reported in the Swedish company Stena Bulk, which owns the vessel, a crew of 23 seafarers, does not communicate.

According to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Iran, on Board the tanker are including three Russians.

Iran has called on the UK government to keep the political forces of the country in a bid to “increase tension between the countries.” This was reported by Reuters with reference to the common on Sunday in a Twitter statement by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in the Kingdom Hamid Baidinejad.

“The UK government should keep their domestic political forces who want to increase existing tensions between Iran and Britain [and bring it] far beyond the issues on the courts. It is quite dangerous and unwise during this difficult period in the region, he wrote, – But Iran is solid and ready to various scenarios”.

On Friday, the Islamic Republic news Agency reported that marching under the British flag tanker Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz after I turned off the receiver automatic identification system and did not react to the warnings of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (the IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian armed forces). According to the statement, the IRGC, the tanker was detained “in connection with the violation of international rules” and escorted to shore for inspection.

In the night from Friday to Saturday, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee Cobra (“Cobra”), intending to resolve emergency situations. He recommended that the courts of the United Kingdom temporarily not to go to the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. In the British Cabinet also noted that London has retained “deep concern over the unacceptable actions of Iran, which pose an obvious challenge to international freedom of navigation.”

Before the Committee meeting the Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Jeremy hunt said that if the situation with the detention Stena Impero is not resolved soon, “it will result in serious consequences.”