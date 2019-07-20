Iran seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz (PHOTOS)

The Islamic revolutionary guards corps said that the detained British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, reports TASS with reference to the Iranian Agency IRNA.

From the statements of the IRGC, it follows that the tanker was detained “in connection with the violation of international rules”. In a statement, the Iranian military notes that “escorted the tanker to the shore”, will conduct the necessary checks.

The crew of the tanker Stena Impero, who was detained in the Strait of Hormuz Iranian military, does not communicate, said in a statement on the official website sarahtalalay the ship of the Swedish company Stena Bulk and Northern Maritime Managment.

“At the moment we are unable to establish a connection with the vessel, which headed North to the shores of Iran”, – stated in the text of the message required. It is noted that on Board were 23 sailors.

The Agency Reuters with reference to sources reported that the emergency Committee of the UK government will hold an emergency COBRA meeting on the detention of an oil tanker.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia. Tehran rejected the accusations.

June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, according to the statements of the American President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.

This week, Donald trump announced that the amphibious assault USS Boxer was knocked down in the Strait of Hormuz an Iranian drone. According to the President, the UAV flew too close to the ship, ignoring the “multiple signals” of the U.S. military.

On Friday, Iran’s Deputy foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, commenting on the statements of the American leader, said that Tehran had not lost any unmanned aircraft, neither in the Strait of Hormuz, or elsewhere

On July 9 Iranian ships tried to seize British oil tanker that ran in the escort frigate Montrose.

It is not excluded that Teheran has tried to fulfill its promise to detain a British ship, if the UK authorities will not let the tanker Grace 1, arrested on 4 July in Gibraltar. About the need for such measures previously stated, the Secretary of the Iranian expediency Council Mohsen Rezai.

Only on may 11 at least four ships have been attacked near the territorial waters of the UAE.

The United States announced the intention to form an international coalition to escort merchant ships in the Persian Gulf in connection with the situation around Iran. This was stated on Thursday launched by President Donald trump on a post of the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) of the armed forces (AF) of the U.S. General mark Milly.