Irina Bilyk was surprised by the change of image
Famous Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk loves to dress up in outrageous outfits. This time the singer has gone on – radically changed her image.
On his page in social network Instagram Irina Bilyk published in the fatal woman. Fans were surprised by this dramatically change of image, because the singer dyed her hair red and has ceased to be like the blonde who sang the song “not here”.
Ukrainian actress posing in the picture in men’s shirt khaki. Emphasize the brutality of the image of red suspenders, which are in harmony with hair color and red lipstick. Calling the look that says about the readiness to act towards. On the hands stands out with a massive ring with a black stone.
In its publication the Ukrainian pop-star decided to communicate with his subscribers about the red fall. As it turned out, the singer for the lipstick of this shade speaks of independence and self-confidence. According to 49-year-old actress, wearing red is very bold.