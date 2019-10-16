Irina Gorovaya ran into criticism from subscribers for post in Instagram
The former wife of a Ukrainian producer Alex Potapenko (Potap) Irina Gorovaya ran into criticism from subscribers for the post, which she posted on his page in Instagram.
Horova posted a photo, which shows with his daughter Natalia, sensual and shared with him son Andrew on the show “Tantsi z with a stars”.
Note that Alex and Andrew were the leading star on the balcony in the eighth live of the project.
“My favorite boys! My very talented men! @potapchiq I’m so proud of you! It’s your first live show and you’re a huge stitch! Despite your excitement — you have collected will in a fist and showed what a professional! Behind you a huge support and I understand how important this is! @realpotap thank you for what you support and teach the boy all the tricks of the presenter and showman! You huge well done! Keep it up!” — wrote Irina Gorovaya.
After this post members Irina began to criticize, saying that the ex-wife of a captain has no right to call his beloved man. Especially in light of the fact that Alaisa Potapenko recently married to singer Nastya Kamenskih.