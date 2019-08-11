Irina Gorovaya showed a picture with children
August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The ex-wife of the captain showed his heirs.
While the captain is resting together with his new wife Nastya Kamenskih in Europe, his ex-wife Irina Gorovaya went to rest with his children – daughter Natalia and son Andrew. In his microblog producer shared a family snapshot, writes storinka.com.ua.
Irina did not specify where she and the children were having holiday. Subscribers choose the star family a good holiday.
Loading...