Irina Gorovaya showed a picture with children

| August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The ex-wife of the captain showed his heirs.

Ирина Горовая показала снимок с отдыха с детьми

While the captain is resting together with his new wife Nastya Kamenskih in Europe, his ex-wife Irina Gorovaya went to rest with his children – daughter Natalia and son Andrew. In his microblog producer shared a family snapshot, writes storinka.com.ua.

Irina did not specify where she and the children were having holiday. Subscribers choose the star family a good holiday.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.